A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing a string of car thefts and burglaries across the island between January and February.

The first theft was reported Jan. 25. Guam Police Department officers spoke with a man in Perez Heights, Talo'fo'fo', who told them he had let his son leave with his 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander, but it was never returned. Police learned that the man’s son had lent the vehicle to Vance Jarred Bamba, according to a magistrate's complaint filed Saturday.

On Feb 3, police responded to a another complaint, this time to Paulino Street in Inalåhan. A woman had rolled down the windows of her 2007 Toyota Corolla and went inside her home. The opportunity allegedly provided Bamba with enough time to enter the vehicle.

“When she came back to the vehicle shortly after, numerous items, valued at approximately $60, were missing. The defendant told officers that he remembers stealing something that might have been a tire pump and that if a vehicle is open, he will just take what is inside," court documents allege.

That same day officers also responded to Nobiu Court, Dededo, where a woman told them that sometime between the night prior and 5:50 that morning several items, including a night lamp, were stolen from her 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

Police also spoke with a man who informed them his 2015 Dodge Challenger was stolen.

Under questioning, Bamba allegedly referenced the Challenger before he recalled for police stealing a lamp from the Hyundai Elantra, court documents stated.

On Feb. 19, police were dispatched to Kalamasa Drive in Dededo, where a 2001 Nissan Frontier was reported stolen.

“(Reporting person) had exited his 2001 Nissan Frontier for a moment and went inside his residence. Moments later he saw the vehicle being driven away,” the magistrate's complaint alleged. “Approximately $2,000 worth of tools were inside the vehicle at the time."

Police said Bamba admitted to taking the vehicle and may have had some help.

“Defendant stated, ‘Yeah sir, I’m the one who stole it’ and claimed to have stolen it with a 'chubby white guy,' before claiming that he was alone,” stated the complaint.

Police also allege Bamba attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle from a man on Carnation Street in Mangilao on Feb. 20.

“Two individuals had attempted to steal his 2006 Mazda 3. One male, later identified as the defendant, entered the vehicle and when (the reporting person) approached him, the male refused to exit. The second male pulled (the reporting person) to the ground. The defendant was unable to start the vehicle. The second male individual shouted 'F--- it, Vance, lets go!’ before the defendant and the other male fled the area in a Nissan Frontier,” the complaint alleged.

The license plate on the getaway vehicle used may have matched the license plate of the truck stolen the day prior, court documents allege.

When police asked about the getaway vehicle, Bamba allegedly replied, “the red truck” and “the stolen one."

Police said Bamba told “officers that he was trying to jack the car and refused to identify the other individual.”

Bamba was charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, two counts of burglary as a second-degree felony, attempted theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony, and two counts of theft of property as a misdemeanor.

The Attorney General’s Office requested Bamba be held on cash bail set at $50,000.

Superior Court Judge Jonathan Quan granted the request and detained Bamba at the Department of Corrections, where he awaits further proceedings.