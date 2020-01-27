A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the woman who was found dead along Ramirez street in Toto on Saturday.

Katner Herry was arrested on allegations of murder, family violence, aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

Police have identified the victim as Luciana Polly, 37.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said Polly was found just after 6 p.m. on Saturday without any clothes, which led investigators to suspect foul play.

Authorities reviewed video surveillance from various businesses along Route 8, which showed the victim and the suspect together.

Ignacio said officers located Herry and made the arrest. He admitted that he met with Polly along Ramirez street that day. The pair had got into an argument that turned violent and led to her death, police said.

Witnesses said the victim was found badly bruised with no clothes.

Police await the results of an autopsy to confirm her cause of death.