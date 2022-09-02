A man suspected of murdering the daughter of a former Guam Police Department detective in 2016 was arrested Monday in El Salvador.

More than six years ago, former detective Josephine Funes Wentzel came out of retirement to help authorities find Raymond McLeod, the man suspected of beating and strangling her 30-year-old daughter, Krystal Mitchell.

According to Fox News, the global search for McLeod, a former Marine, ended Monday when U.S. Marshals found him teaching English to students in El Salvador.

Wentzel expressed her gratitude for the marshals' work in capturing McLeod.

"I have had faith and trust in them, and, ever since meeting Francisco Barajas, I had full confidence that this day would come, and he would be the one to catch him," Wentzel told Fox News.

"I told him, 'You are my hero.' We are bonded for life," she added.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Barajas is one of the two U.S. Marshals who apprehended McLeod.

Wentzel also reacted to news of McLeod's capture on her Facebook page, "Angels of Justice," which she created to help families with unsolved cases.

"FINALLY, you can hear me shout out CAPTURED! CAUGHT! JUSTICE! for my own baby," Wentzel wrote to respond to McLeod's capture

Most wanted

Wentzel spoke to The Guam Daily Post twice in 2021 and she shared details surrounding the death of her daughter and the subsequent search for McLeod.

Wentzel said, at the time, Mitchell and McLeod had been dating for only a few weeks when they took a trip to San Diego in June 2016.

Wentzel described detectives telling her McLeod had been involved in an altercation at a club where he punched someone and left.

"So, knowing my daughter – and I can swear on the Bible on this, because I know her that well – she went back to the place and was grabbing her stuff to leave," said Wentzel, who said she suspected her daughter was killed shortly after trying to drive back to her home in Arizona.

"That's when he stopped her and beat her and strangled her to death," Wentzel said in April 2021.

Mitchell's death caused Wentzel to help law enforcement track down McLeod, which led them to follow up on reported sightings of him in Central America, including in Guatemala and Honduras. McLeod also was believed to have fled to Mexico, Belize and Germany, Post files state.

The San Diego District Attorney's Office said Wentzel's assistance was "instrumental."

In addition, Wentzel wrote a book called "The Chase: In Pursuit of My Daughter's Killer," as an attempt to broaden the search for McLeod. Mitchell's unsolved case was also featured on an episode of "America's Most Wanted."