Two brothers charged with murder in connection to an attack on Arnold Narruhn in Dededo last week have yet to enter pleas to their charges.

Branty Walliby, 28, and Jerron Walliby, 20, appeared once again in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday afternoon to answer to allegations of murder and aggravated assault, but were unable to for different reasons.

The brothers' charges stem from the death of Narruhn, who died Dec. 15, 2022, in the hospital days after allegedly being attacked by the brothers on Santa Lourdes Street in Dededo.

Jerron Walliby's reason for not being able to go forward is the same as last week's hearing: his attorney has not received the police report to determine a whether there is a conflict of interest.

"At the last two arraignment dates, I've asked for the police report and we still have not received it," said court-appointed attorney Richard Dirkx from the Alternate Public Defender, who said a former client of the office may be involved with the case.

After Dirkx asked for the police report again, chief prosecutor Heather Zona from the Office of the Attorney General said her office would look into it and give it to Dirkx as soon as possible.

Despite Dirkx not entering a formal plea on behalf of Jerron Walliby, the murder suspect questioned why he was involved, as he did in the last hearing.

"I don't understand why I'm here, but all the wrongdoings is from my older brother. I have nothing to do with it, but you kept me here and I'm suffering," Jerron Walliby said with the assistance of a Chuukese interpreter as he appeared via Zoom from the Department of Corrections.

In response, Dirkx explained that the parties are still in the process of finding Jerron Walliby an attorney without a conflict.

In Branty Walliby's case, his court-appointed attorney, Terrence Timblin, said he had not had the chance to speak with his client and asked if the hearing could be rescheduled.

Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison rescheduled both hearings for Jan. 19.

The brothers allegedly fought with Narruhn on the afternoon of Dec. 11, 2022, near New Fatima Mart in Dededo. Witnesses later told police they saw the Walliby brothers involved in the fight and surveillance footage corroborated the statements, but the two men denied starting the fight, according to the charging documents.