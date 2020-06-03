A man who was on the run from Guam police following a forgery investigation reported at a local foreign exchange shop has been captured.

Gerard De Guzman Belga, 32, was arrested on suspicion of writing bad checks, forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity and criminal facilitation.

On Tuesday, officers assigned to the War on Crime Special Enforcement Task Force received information from the Dededo Precinct Command that Belga had been placed under arrest.

Belga was also named in Superior Court of Guam documents that charged Jerome Robert Santos with the same crime. Santos and Belga were accused of trying to cash the fraudulent checks on May 22.

Some of the check-cashing business' employees examined the checks and determined they were not legitimate, court documents state. The pair became upset as staff attempted to stall them. The employees were able to make copies of the checks and the duo’s photo identification.

Santos was arrested the following week where he allegedly tried to cash a fake check again, and was taken into police custody.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers received multiple forgery complaints between May 22 and May 28 of suspects attempting to cash forged Economic Impact Payment checks.

He said the investigation led to the arrest of four people.

On May 28, police arrested Albert Campos Muna Jr., 40, after finding alleged evidence linked to the forgery investigation at an apartment in Mangilao.

Muna was charged with forgery, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity, criminal facilitation and writing bad checks.