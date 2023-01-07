A man was arrested and charged on suspicion of the robbery of a Harmon game room last month.

On Dec. 2, 2022, police responded to OK Fun Game Room in Harmon to meet a person who said two men came in earlier that day and one of them was armed. The one who was armed "played for about two minutes before showing her a silver gun and yelled for her to open the door and move," according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The armed suspect then allegedly rummaged through the register room and stole about $2,000, the complaint alleged.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police arrested Ryan Jay Cruz in connection to the OK Fun Game Room robbery, along with several others. Cruz was interviewed Thursday, when he allegedly admitted to using a silver airsoft-style handgun when he and another man robbed the game room, the complaint stated.

Cruz was charged with second-degree robbery and theft of property as second-degree felonies.

Previous robberies

On Dec. 13, 2022, Cruz was charged with robbing two game rooms before and after the time he was accused of robbing the OK Fun Game Room on Dec. 2, 2022, court documents state.

On Nov. 28, 2022, Cruz allegedly pointed a gun at the cashier of Speed Game Room and took $1,300 from the cash register. Then, on Dec. 8, 2022, Cruz allegedly committed a similar robbery of Winster Game Room - but this time asked the cashier to "cash out." When the cashier went to check the backroom, Cruz allegedly hit the cashier in the face before filling a black bag with cash.

Cruz was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

In addition, the Office of the Attorney General, in a criminal history background report, showed Cruz has a pending charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance from 2021 and was convicted of driving while impaired in 2017.