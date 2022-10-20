A man was charged with reckless driving while impaired after a hit-and-run that left a car with severe damage.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a reported hit-and-run accident on Route 14 near the Guam Visitors Bureau and met a man who said he was driving a silver Toyota Scion XB when he was hit by a red Toyota truck, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Almost an hour later, officers saw a truck matching the description that had a damaged front end and smoke emitting from the engine area turning onto Farenholt Avenue from Route 14 and they conducted a traffic stop. Officers observed a male driver and Joey Allan Salas laying down in the back seat.

From observing the car, officers could see large cracks with suspected blood on the right passenger side windshield and suspected blood on the dashboard beneath the cracks, indicating someone may have struck the windshield, court documents allege.

The driver's injuries, which included a laceration on his chin and suspected blood on his nose, chin and hands, were consistent with damages on the passenger side windshield of the truck, according to the complaint.

When an officer asked Salas where they were coming from, he allegedly said he was drunk, was at a couple of bars and was unable to drive, which is why he sat in the back seat.

Salas allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, soiled clothing and smelled like alcohol.

The driver said Salas drove them to a club in Tumon where they got into an altercation with other patrons. Salas was upset and drove off with the other man in the passenger seat before rear-ending the Scion XB and driving away from the scene, documents state.

Salas then parked at a gravel parking lot where he discussed the crash with the other man and they both drank water. Salas afterward went to the back seat and asked the other man to drive.

During transport to the Tumon precinct, Salas pointed out where he hit the car from behind before also hitting a yellow concrete median.

Salas was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor and reckless driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage as misdemeanors.

After a hearing before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, Salas was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and was ordered to not consume any alcohol or drugs.