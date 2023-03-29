A man is facing a dozen felony charges after he was suspected of cashing stolen checks at a Dededo store.

Makrino Menai, 35, was charged Friday in the Superior Court of Guam with 12 counts of forgery as second-degree felonies, according to a magistrate's complaint filed by the Office of the Attorney General.

The complaint states the Guam Police Department began an investigation of a burglary at Yudu Corp. on March 14.

Separately, a representative of UR Market in Dededo reported to officers that an "individual had cashed a total of six checks between Feb. 13 and 17, 2023."

"The checks were drawn on various checking accounts of Yudu Corp. and the total amount UR paid out on the checks totaled $3,750.52," the complaint stated, adding the UR Market rep became aware of the issue when two banks called to say the checks would be returned due to insufficient funds.

UR Market then contacted Yudu Corp. and learned the checks were stolen during the burglary. Officers later confiscated the checks that were all paid to Menai.

On Thursday, an officer interviewed Menai, who "recalled cashing two to three checks at UR, which he received from his girlfriend as blank checks," the complaint stated.

Menai allegedly said he didn't know where the checks came from, but still filled them out, signed them and cashed them at UR Market because "he needed money for necessities and to provide for other family members."

It was later confirmed that neither Menai or his girlfriend had ever been employed by Yudu Corp. Menai told police his girlfriend is known to law enforcement and identified multiple ongoing investigations, the complaint stated.

Menai was charged with a total of 12 counts of forgery as second-degree felonies with six each stemming from "intent to defraud" Yudu Corp. and UR Market, the charging documents state.

Menai faces up to 10 years in prison per forgery count, according to the Attorney General's office report of potential jail time.

Menai, in his first hearing since being charged, was held at the Department of Corrections on $2,500 cash bail.

More allegations

Two days before Menai was charged with forgery, he was charged in connection to stealing a car and the items inside the car.

Officers first received reports of the theft on March 14. A man told police his rental car was stolen from Matapang Beach in Tumon. Items inside the vehicle included a jacket, a cellphone and cash, documents state.

About a week later, officers located the car in Tamuning, and Menai was a passenger. Menai allegedly was found holding a fanny pack that had a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue.

The driver of the car, Chercy Yosi, told police Menai "claimed ownership of the vehicle and that she was just driving. She also said Menai stole items from an Anigua home which he traded for "ice," according to the complaint.

Officers reported the person Yosi said Menai traded the items with and the person Menai claimed to take possession of the vehicle from are both named "Joshua," according to the complaint.

Menai was charged with theft by receiving, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and vehicle without identification.

Yosi was charged with complicity to commit theft by receiving as a second-degree felony.

Menai was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond before being charged with forgery, the AG's office stated.