A man allegedly intoxicated and armed with a bat is accused of forcing his way into a Yigo apartment causing a woman to flee the home with her children.

The family was in their apartment on Dec. 15 making dinner when they heard a loud bang. The father of the household went to check on the noise and saw a red sedan that had run off the road, along with four men attempting to turn the vehicle around, according to court documents.

“He asked his wife to call the police and he went back to his preparations. Victim 1 described hearing his wife … yell ‘some guy is here trying to break in the house!’” a magistrate's complaint alleged.

The complaint filed identified Tomynsonn Nikot as the person who committed the acts.

A witness reported that Nikot was one of the men from the red sedan. He told police that Nikot trapped his wife on the balcony, holding a baseball bat and threatening the woman with it.

He told authorities he opened the storm door to block the intruder from his wife.

“Defendant continued to approach them with the baseball bat telling them Defendant was going to kill them,” the magistrate's complaint said.

As the woman was able to run away, Nikot allegedly swung the bat at the man’s head but missed. The witness then chased Nikot downstairs.

The witness told police that he searched for his wife following the incident but could not find her. He later learned that she had fled the area with her children out of fear.

The complaint stated that police found Nikot on the second floor of the apartment.

“Defendant described that he ‘was here to visit his friend.’ Defendant also admitted ‘It was me Officer! Just arrest me. It was my fault,’” the charging documents stated.

Nikot was booked and confined on charges of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony also with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon, and assault as a misdemeanor.