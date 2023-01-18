Suspect charged with being robbery ‘lookout’

A man allegedly admitted to "being the lookout" during a game room robbery last month.

Eugenio Jacky Sones was charged with two felony counts of second-degree robbery via complicity in connection to two separate robberies in October 2022 and December 2022, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The robbery in October occurred at Kaela's Mart in Dededo, where a woman told officers with the Guam Police Department that two men entered the store and one of them "approached the counter with a pack of beer and placed a black firearm and pistol on the counter." The man allegedly threatened to shoot her if she did not give him money. The other man was holding the door during the robbery, according to the complaint.

An investigation led to the arrest and charging of KM Reifich, who was identified by two women as the man who robbed the store of $70. They also confirmed that Sones "blocked the door as Reifich robbed the store," the complaint stated.

In an interview with GPD on Jan. 3, Reifich said a man named "SLO" was waiting for him in a vehicle after the robbery. Police later learned "SLO" was the alias used by Sones.

Sones and Reifich also were identified as allegedly robbing the Adelup Mobil gas station, GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said in a press release. Neither man has been charged in connection to that robbery.

Game room

Sones also was accused of assisting Ryan Jay Cruz with allegedly robbing OK Fun Game Room in Harmon on Dec. 2, 2022.

A woman told police that two men, one armed and the other unarmed, came into the game room. She said "the armed suspect played for about two minutes before showing her a silver gun and yelled for her to open the door and move" before taking $2,000.

According to police, Cruz allegedly admitted to robbing the game room with his partner, "SLO." Cruz then added that he believed his partner's name was "Eugenio" before officers discovered it was Sones, the complaint stated.

The men also were investigated in connection to robberies of Winster II and Funland Game Room, but were not charged in those cases.

Prior to Sones' arrest, an anonymous source told police that Sones was "currently in the house where Cruz was residing prior to his arrest." Minutes later, patrol officers found Sones asleep in the residence and apprehended him without incident, Savella said in the release.

In an interview, Sones denied robbing Kaela's Mart, but "admitted to being the lookout for Cruz, who committed the robbery at OK Fun Game Room," charging documents state.

In other robbery investigations where Sones was a suspect, he allegedly admitted to having "some involvement," according to the complaint.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Sones has two criminal mischief convictions from 2012 and 2013 and an active DWI case from 2022. The AG's Office also said if Sones is convicted of all charges, he faces 20 years in prison.