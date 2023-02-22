A man was charged with driving while impaired with a child on board after allegedly having to change lanes to avoid a collision with a police vehicle.

On Sunday evening, Christopher Charles Duenas Castro, 45, was pulled over after he honked his horn and approached a Guam Police Department vehicle at a high rate of speed in Mangilao, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The officer noticed Castro, who was operating a Dodge Caravan, "had to change lanes abruptly to avoid a collision with the patrol vehicle."

A traffic stop was conducted. While Castro was being identified, police observed an 11-year-old girl "in the front seat of the Caravan who appeared to be emotional and crying," the complaint stated.

According to the report, officers were able to smell a strong scent of alcohol emanating from Castro, who also appeared to be highly intoxicated, could not maintain his balance, had slurred speech and was acting irate.

"Police also noted that (the) defendant struggled with police," stated the complaint.

The minor passenger allegedly told police Castro had been drinking a six-pack and they had left a residence after an argument with family members.

"(The minor) said while defendant was driving, he braked so hard that (she) flew forward (and) braced herself by using her hands on the dashboard," the complaint alleged, adding the 11-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt when she flew forward.

Castro allegedly refused any sobriety testing.

He was charged with driving while impaired with child on board as a third-degree felony and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal background report issued by the Office of the Attorney General, Castro has four convictions, two in 2013 for family violence and violation of a court order and two in 2020 for assault on a peace officer and family violence.

If convicted of the DWI charges, Castro could be facing six years in prison, according to the OAG.