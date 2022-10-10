A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with taking tires and rims.

Guam Police Department officers responded to a report of a theft Oct. 3 in Barrigada, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Upon their arrival, police saw a man yelling and detaining another person, later identified to be Ramon Jose Villagomez Castro.

The complainant told police he moved his 1982 Toyota Camry before heading to work around 7 a.m. that day, and reported the vehicle was "normal" when he left.

Court documents allege that when the man returned home later the same day, he saw the vehicle "leaning on the driver side," also observing Castro lowering the vehicle.

All four tires were missing, according to a magistrate complaint. The man told officers that the wheels were worth about $1,200.

Castro allegedly told police he was authorized to remove the rims.

The car's owner, court documents allege, told officers he did not know Castro and did not authorize Castro to take the rims and tires.

Castro was charged with theft of property as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.