A man was arrested after being accused of setting a unit at a Tamuning condo complex on fire on April 30.

Sherwin Matthew Apostol Burkhardt, 32, was charged with aggravated arson as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, Guam Fire Department units responded to the fire along Ypao Road on April 30. A police officer spotted a car attempting to leave the complex. The driver appeared to be emotional and told authorities that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight.

The driver, who was later identified as the suspect, then parked his car and left the scene, documents state.

The fire caused heavy damage to the living room area of the unit.

Officers later spotted the suspect at a nearby store, but he told police he did not have any information on the investigation.

The suspect was heard allegedly stating, “it’s a good thing I didn’t get burnt,” after being told that he could leave.

Investigators later learned that the suspect was living in the unit, and that he contacted the owner of the unit to tell her he had set the place on fire, documents state.