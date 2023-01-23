Suspect charged with strangling woman

An argument that began over a text message grew into a physical altercation and ended with a man behind bars on charges of family violence and strangulation.

In a magistrate's complaint filed against Jeremy Wilder, the Office of the Attorney General alleged there was probable cause to charge him with assaulting a woman known to him.

The complaint stated that police met Friday with the accuser in the case, who explained that “after she returned from picking up the kids, … Defendant pushed his hand into her face and, in the bedroom, he grabbed her neck with both of his hands, raising her off the ground, where she was unable to speak, yell and breathe.”

The woman alleged that Wilder also head-butted her.

Responding officers observed the woman had “slight swelling” above her eyebrow, according to the complaint.

The woman told police Wilder has harmed her in the past, however, she was too afraid to report it to authorities, the complaint stated.

“Because she was in fear that he would cause more physical harm,” the police report alleged.

Police were able to corroborate part of the woman’s allegations that Wilder pushed the woman’s face and yelled before the two people went into the bedroom, according to court documents.

Wilder was charged with one count of strangulation as a third-degree felony and two counts of family violence as misdemeanors.