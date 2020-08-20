A man who was arrested in a case alleging he stole a rental car after it wasn't returned for nearly two months offered the "coronavirus" as an excuse.

Jonathon Joseph Sioco, 28, was charged with theft of an automobile as a second-degree felony and unauthorized use of an automobile as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect rented the car between June 22 and 26. He also paid an additional fee to keep it for one more day.

However, management at the rental car company told police the suspect failed to return the car and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful, documents state.

Officers located the stolen car on Wednesday, documents state.

A woman allegedly told police the suspect rented the car and as weeks passed, he told her that payment for the car was not needed because of the “coronavirus.”

Sioco also had an active warrant out for his arrest in connection with a separate family violence case reported earlier this year.