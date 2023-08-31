A judge denied a request from a suspect facing a murder charge to dismiss his case because evidence had yet to be turned over for his defense.

On Aug. 25, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III denied Nathan Jon Ojeda's request to dismiss the charge of aggravated murder connected to the death of Anthony Mendiola.

Ojeda was charged after Mendiola was found Jan. 4 on the ground in front of his Hågat home with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and declared dead later that day. Ojeda was accused by a witness at the scene, who told police Ojeda shot at Mendiola and the witness, court documents state.

The witness explained he “returned fire” at Ojeda to defend himself and Mendiola which resulted in Ojeda being hospitalized and needing a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting.

Last month, Ojeda filed a motion for dismissal or for evidence to be suppressed because since Ojeda's charging, his attorney, Jocelyn Roden, had not received all the evidence in the case.

Roden explained evidence still needed to be turned over, including ballistics and gunshot residue test results.

In response, the prosecution stated they had not received the results and promised to deliver them upon receipt. The prosecution argued that since they do not have the results, it did not warrant a dismissal.

In Lamorena's decision and order, he agreed with the prosecution as he cited the law relating to pretrial discovery.

“Any disclosure delay attributed here to the People concerning the ballistics report or gunshot residue test results does not meet the high level of flagrant and prejudicial misconduct necessary to warrant dismissal of the case,” Lamorena wrote.

“The People haven't displayed any misconduct in not disclosing the gunshot residue test results since they haven't received them yet,” Lamorena added before denying the motion for dismissal.

Lamorena also ordered the prosecution to “promptly disclose the gunshot residue test results to (the) defendant upon their receipt,” and explained evidence not submitted before the deadline can be used if the prosecution can provide a good cause for the delay.

According to Post files, Ojeda's trial was scheduled to begin Sept. 11.