A woman pleaded not guilty to allegations of promoting prison contraband.

Lanielynn Arriola appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Wednesday to answer to criminal charges connected to an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into the Guam Department of Corrections on Nov. 21, 2022.

At the hearing held before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, Arriola pleaded not guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, promoting major prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Arriola's codefendant, Joshua Sharp, was also scheduled to appear before Quan, but, after appearing on Zoom, he was instructed to be present in the courtroom. A bench warrant was issued for Sharp after he did not appear in person.

According to court documents, Arriola allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamine to an inmate through “incoming” items dropped off at the prison's visitor processing center on Nov. 21, 2022.

“The defendant was there to deliver items for one of the inmates held at DOC. During the routine screening process, a plastic bag, that was brought to DOC by the defendant, was examined. The bag contained, among other things, a pair of running shoes which had, hidden within the inner sole, plastic bags which contained, among other things, a white crystal-like substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine,” the indictment stated.

A sample of the suspected meth was sent for testing to the Guam Police Department’s central precinct. The result was positive, according to the complaint.

After Arriola was initially charged, a superseding indictment was filed which named Sharp and Leroy Arriola as codefendants in the alleged incident. They are all believed to have played a role in the attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into DOC, documents state.

“By instructing Lanielynn Lenette Arriola on how to pick up items that were, in fact, major prison contraband from Joshua Sharp for delivery to Benjamin Rabon at the Department of Corrections,” the indictment stated.

Sharp was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Leroy Arriola was charged with solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony. He was not scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.