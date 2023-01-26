A man was charged with attempted murder after a witness said they observed him “chop” another man with a machete.

On Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance in Dededo and met a witness who said he saw Gary Walter, 20, “chop another male with a machete,” stated a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Police then located the male victim, who said he had been walking when a man, later identified as Walter, said, “What are you looking at?” according to court documents.

The man told Walter he was a worker at the village mayor's office before Walter “struck him with a machete, knocking him unconscious,” the complaint stated.

The victim later regained consciousness and saw Walter allegedly swing the machete about five times, causing the victim to block his face with his hands, which were cut in the process before he escaped.

Officers noted a bloody laceration to the victim's head and cuts on his fingers and legs. The man was transported to a hospital.

Walter, in an interview with police, allegedly admitted to striking the victim “at least four times with the machete” and said the man had covered his head with his arms to block the attack.

According to the complaint, police confiscated the machete used during the attack.

Walter was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a second- and third-degree felony. All charges included the special allegation of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The Office of the Attorney General said Walter, if convicted, faces three to 15 years for the attempted murder charge and five to 25 years for the special allegations, a maximum sentence of 40 years.