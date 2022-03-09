An investigation has been launched after a suspect accused of shooting a slingshot at a Dededo gas station was fatally shot by one of the responding police officers Wednesday night.

An independent investigation, led by the Guam Office of the Attorney General, has begun.

The slingshot threat was reported to police around 8 p.m. which prompted Dededo Precinct police officers to respond.

The suspect was shooting patrons and passersby at the Shell gas station on Marine Corps Drive and the intersection to Ysengsong Road, police said.

Officers arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, according to the Guam Police Department. The police officer who fired the fatal shot was not named.

The suspect was pronounced dead after he was rushed to Guam Regional Medical City.

As of 9:45 p.m., officers were interviewing several witnesses at the scene and inspecting a sedan parked at the gas station.