The suspect in the attack on a boy on a bike in broad daylight Monday had 16 prior arrests over two decades, ranging from drug-related to aggravated assault and family violence cases.

The attack occurred in the parking lot of NCS Mart in Dededo where the store’s video surveillance camera captured the violence. The video was widely shared on social media on Monday.

Oliver Jasen De Soto, 41, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, child abuse and violent and simple assault, among other allegations, according to jail records.

He was held in the Department of Corrections jail on Monday afternoon.

The surveillance video shows a man running up to the child who was on a bicycle in the store parking lot. He kicks the child, causing the boy to fall off his bike. The video continues with the man kicking and and then punching the boy while he's on the ground. He then walks away and the boy is seen lying on his back, crying.

The victim had bruises on his face but the boy's parents declined medical attention for the child, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Monday.

A witness pointed out to police that the suspect was still in the vicinity, leading to the suspect's arrest.

Prison record

De Soto’s arrest record dates back to 2000, jail records show:

• November 2000: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer.

• April 2002: Aggravated assault, family violence and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

• February 2003: Criminal mischief and family violence.

• March 2003: Criminal trespass, burglary, and criminal mischief.

• July 2003: Assault, family violence, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

• November 2005: Aggravated assault, terrorizing, and family violence.

• November 2005: Possession, illegal delivery, dispensing, and manufacturing of a controlled substance, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

• November 2005: Assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

• January 2006: Family violence, aggravated assault, and abuse of an incompetent.

• May 2006: Theft of a motor vehicle.

• March 2009: Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, improper storage, open container.

• January 2013: Terrorizing, family violence, assault against a peace officer, and resisting arrest.

• February 2015: Assault and family violence.

• March 2017: Two counts of criminal mischief.

• April 2017: Harassment, stalking, criminal mischief, terrorizing, and family violence.

• November 2017: Family violence, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.