A man was arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy who was brought to the Astumbo Fire Station last week.

Joseph Anthony Leon Guerrero Duenas, 28, was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and child abuse, and neglect of child, according to a Guam Police Department arrest record. The record states the abuse was nonviolent.

Duenas was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He is being held in the Department of Corrections jail.

On March 14, the child was pronounced dead after he was brought to the fire station with injuries. Authorities have not yet released information about the boy’s injuries.

Investigators were awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirmed how he died.

Detectives from GPD’s Criminal Investigation Section investigated the case.