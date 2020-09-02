At about 10 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home invasion reported at a Harmon apartment complex, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct Command responded to an in-progress home invasion at the Annex Apartments involving a man allegedly armed with a knife.

Responding officers were able to locate the victim on the roof, as well as the suspect who attempted to flee on foot, according to police.

Rafael Fejerang Martinez, 26, was apprehended within the vicinity of the apartment complex. He was arrested on suspicion of home invasion, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Martinez was then transported to Guam Memorial Hospital "relative to medical issues" and was admitted for medical care.

He was discharged on Sunday and was subsequently booked and confined by the Department of Corrections, according to Tapao.

The case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

(Daily Post Staff)