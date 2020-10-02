A man accused of a shooting reported in Tamuning on Tuesday allegedly told police, “I’m not the shooter, I’m not the shooter, all I did was drive, I’m the driver.”

John Anthony McCord Jr., 28, was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony, both with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm without an identification card as a third-degree felony, discharge of a firearm as a misdemeanor, and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

McCord is being held in the Department of Corrections on a $10,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, Guam police responded to a shooting complaint on Sept. 29 after a witness reported hearing a loud bang beside their car.

After hearing the loud “boom,” the witness told officers that a silver Toyota Corolla sped pass them, documents state.

The witness checked on his car and noticed a bullet hole at the right rear passenger side. Police found a 9MM round inside the car, documents state.

Authorities checked video surveillance at Oka Payless, which captured the suspect’s car and license plate.

Officers first spotted the suspect’s car at a store parked at Ypao Market in Tamuning, then again along Tun Felix Dungca street.

The car was apparently a rental and the person who rented it told investigators that it was stolen, and that the driver was a man known to her, documents state.

The suspect allegedly denied pulling the trigger before he invoked his right to remain silent, as he was being taken into custody.

McCord is scheduled to appear back in the Superior Court of Guam on Oct. 9.

He was also ordered by the court to have no contact with the alleged victims.