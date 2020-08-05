A man who tried to run away from Guam police officers on foot was placed under arrest on drug charges, but not before allegedly telling authorities that he’s been smoking meth since he was 9.

Gil Taitingfong Santos, 51, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers approached the suspect about a his motorcycle being parked inside a bus stop. The suspect told police he did not have a registration or license to drive a motorcycle.

When police asked if he had anything on him of concern, the suspect said he was on probation before he suddenly took off running, court documents state.

Officers caught up with him and found an improvised glass pipe with meth residue in his fanny pack, and a resealable bag with meth inside his wallet, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly told police “that’s just personal use though.”

The court documents filed by the prosecution also quoted him as having said: “I been smoking ice since I was 9 years old,” as they took him into custody.

Methamphetamine accounts for the majority of drug-related federal sentences on Guam, according to the Justice Department, which provided data starting from 1997.

Across the world, methamphetamine use as a recreational drug has increased significantly since the 1990s, but meth use in the U.S. was already apparent during the 1960s and 1970s, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In Asia, according to an NIH report, there have been high levels of use, with Japan's meth history dating back to the 1940s.