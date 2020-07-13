Maria Therese Sablan Cepeda, the woman accused of leading Guam police on a chase for nearly 45 minutes Sunday night, allegedly told officers, “I’m a runner, sir, so I’m going to run because at least there (is a) chance I won’t get caught.”

Cepeda, 32, was charged with eluding a police officer, reckless conduct, reckless driving, expired registration, no mandatory insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Each charge is a misdemeanor.

She had active warrants for three separate cases.

According to court documents, officers learned Cepeda was driving a white Toyota 4Runner near Home Depot in Tamuning around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect sped off toward Route 1 after police tried to get her to pullover, documents state.

At some point, she made her way on to Route 16 in Barrigada, drove up Route 10 toward Mangilao and on to Route 4.

Multiple police cars joined the chase, as the suspect was seen driving erratically, moving into oncoming lanes of traffic, ignoring traffic signs and posted speed limits before she led officers to a dirt road near the LeoPalace Resort in Yona, documents state.

The suspect’s and police officers' cars got stuck on the dirt road.

The suspect continued to accelerate, causing her right wheel to spin off the ground, documents state.

Police broke the rear passenger window before she got out of the car.

Multiple videos captured on cellphone circulated on social media, showing GPD officers chasing the suspect’s car.

No injuries were reported.

Arrest record

Cepeda’s arrest record dates back to more than a decade.

In 2009, she was arrested on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, terrorizing, and possession of a Scheduled I and Schedule II controlled substance. She was also arrested on charges of reckless driving, eluding police, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, no driver’s license and expired registration in 2014.

Detention records also show Cepeda was charged with reckless driving, eluding a police officer and reckless conduct in 2015.