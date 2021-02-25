A man who was being investigated by Guam police officers for allegedly selling methamphetamine for several years was charged in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday.

Andy Ronnie Tedtaotao, 35, was charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, investigators learned that the suspect has been selling meth to a "source of information" for several years.

On Feb. 22, 2018, the source met with the suspect at the suspect’s residence with $1,500 in cash to buy five grams of the drug, court documents state.

The pair drove to two locations in Yona and to one location in Chalan Pago before the "controlled buy" was completed and the source got the meth, documents state.

On Oct. 3, 2019, Superior Court marshals executed a fugitive warrant in Yona looking for the suspect and another unnamed man, court documents state.

The suspect allegedly fled from the residence on foot.

Marshals obtained a search warrant and found two 9mm bullets, two .308 bullets, and a plastic bag with a large amount of meth, along with a glass pipe with meth residue, court documents state.

Police caught the suspect on Oct. 25, 2019 after officers responded to a motorcycle crash in Sinajana, documents state.

Authorities learned the suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During a search, police found a large amount of meth, cash, and a loaded 9mm Glock 19 that was loaded with 18 rounds. The gun was reported stolen in 2014, documents state.

The suspect also did not have a firearms ID card, documents state.

Second drug case

A woman was also charged in court Tuesday in a separate illegal drug possession case.

Kaelani Nikita Gebhart, 30, was charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and vehicle without identification as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police were conducting an investigation at a local hotel in Tumon on Aug. 8, 2018 when officers spotted the suspect in the parking lot.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with residue that the suspect allegedly admitted she used to smoke meth.

Officers also found a plastic bag with two white pills that the suspect admitted she got from a friend, and that they were “Tylenol 3” with Codeine, documents state.

On Feb. 22, police went to an apartment building in Tamuning to speak with the suspect.

During a search, officers noticed that her car had license plates that belonged to another vehicle, documents state.

Police also found one plastic straw with meth residue and two resealable bags with meth, documents state.