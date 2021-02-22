A man accused in last week’s shooting in Agat that left the victim hospitalized is being held in the Department of Corrections on a $100,000 cash bail.

Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, was charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He was also charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Nauta appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Saturday.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 2.

According to court documents, Guam police arrested Nauta on Friday, three days after the shooting. During his arrest, officers found a backpack on him that allegedly contained a glass pipe with meth residue and several plastic baggies with the drug.

Police responded to the shooting on Feb. 16 along San Francisco Street in Agat.

The victim had been shot multiple times on the left side of his body, and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, documents state.

He was last listed to be in stable condition.

Nauta was in the passenger seat of a car being driven by Anthony Vincent Ignacio when the pair came across the victim who was out on the street, documents state.

The three got into an argument before the victim pulled out an object and hit the car multiple times, documents state.

That’s when Nauta got out the car with a shotgun, and allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

Both suspects fled the scene.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance and interviewed witnesses, documents state.

Ignacio was heard by witnesses telling Nauta to “blast him, par,” the prosecution stated in court documents.

Ignacio was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with guilt by complicity to commit murder and guilt by complicity to commit aggravated assault.

He’s being held on $30,000 cash bail.

Alternate Public Defender John Morrison, who was appointed to represent Ignacio, argued the charges against his client should be dropped, citing the Castle Doctrine.