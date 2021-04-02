A man facing criminal charges in connection with last year’s drive-by shooting in Tamuning will go to trial in the Superior Court of Guam, but with a new attorney.

John Anthony McCord Jr., 28, appeared before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Wednesday.

Defense attorney David Lujan told the court he had to withdraw from the case after he learned attorney Peter Perez would be stepping in as legal counsel.

The prosecution did not object to Lujan's motion to withdraw.

McCord is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 8.

He was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and criminal mischief to a motor vehicle as a third-degree felony, both with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

McCord was also charged with possession of a firearm without an identification card as a third-degree felony, discharge of a firearm as a misdemeanor, and reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

He allegedly told police he was the driver.

Court documents state investigators heard McCord identify Noah Terence John Cepeda, 21, as the shooter through PayTel records at the prison.

Cepeda faces similar charges in the Sept. 29, 2020, shooting along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road. A passing car was shot and no injuries were reported.