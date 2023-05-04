A man accused of a December 2022 attack on a 17-year-old he believed had stolen from him was granted permission to travel off island.

On Wednesday morning, Jeffrey Garcia appeared in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing related to his request to leave Guam.

Garcia and his son, Jeremiah Garcia, were charged on Dec. 5, 2022, days after a video depicting an attack on a 17-year-old boy in Mangilao went viral on social media. The alleged assault was reportedly prompted by an accusation the teen had stolen from them earlier in the day. However, a review of surveillance footage in the area showed the victim had nothing to do with the theft.

In the hearing before Judge Vernon Perez, Jeffrey Garcia's attorney, Curtis Van de veld, asked if his client could travel and have his pretrial conditions temporarily suspended while gone.

According to court documents, after being charged, Jeffrey Garcia was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered to report to Probation Services once a week, not possess firearms and not to consume alcohol or drugs. He also was ordered not to travel and to turn over his passport to probation, which he did – the reason for his motion.

Before making a decision, Perez heard from prosecutor Christine Tenorio, who said the accuser didn't oppose Jeffery Garcia's request to leave island.

Perez granted the request, but said the only condition that will be temporarily suspended is having to report to probation.

"There's a restriction for drinking (and) use of drugs. ... I want those to continue," said Perez, who added Jeffrey Garcia will need to report to probation the day after he arrives.

The details regarding the purpose of the visit were not indicated. However, Perez put on the record that it was for a family event that was "more celebratory."

Jeffrey Garcia and Jeremiah Garcia were charged with assault as a misdemeanor after a Dec. 1, 2022, attack on the teen, who was walking along the roadway near Mamis Street in Mangilao when Jeffrey Garcia and Jeremiah Garcia began to yell at him and chase the boy, according to charging documents.

The video showed the men allegedly beating the teen for several minutes while he tried to protect himself and did not fight back. The attack left the victim with bruising to his eyes, nose, head and elbow, as well as blood on his left ear and a petechial hemorrhage in the right corner of his eye.