A man allegedly caught on video surveillance entering Mama Tita's Bakery in Santa Rita and taking items from the victim's store in December 2019 was denied his request to get out of jail.

Shawn Michael Blas Santos, 32, has been charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor and theft of property as a petty misdemeanor.

He asked the court to allow his release on personal recognizance. However, Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas denied his request, stating that $5,000 cash bail is an appropriate amount that he would have to pay if he wanted to get out on pretrial release.

Santos is accused of taking a bag from the victim’s car and taking multiple identification cards, court documents state.

Video surveillance also shows a person walking in and out of the bakery, appearing to be watching the victim. He then grabs a receipt bag that was on a chair inside the kitchen and flees, documents state.

A woman known to the suspect identified him to police and told them where to find him, documents state.