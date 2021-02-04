The man accused of decapitating 51-year-old Andrew Castro while the victim was in a wheelchair in a Santa Rita apartment last month pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect or illness in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday afternoon.

Donovan Allen Chargualaf Ornellas, 40, a former Department of Youth Affairs officer, was indicted twice with murder as a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The defendant's court-appointed attorney, Gloria Lujan Rudolph, said in court she has filed paperwork for the defendant to use mental defect or illness as a defense.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan ordered that Ornellas undergo a forensic psychologist's evaluation regarding the insanity defense.

The defendant remains held on $1 million cash bail.

Written confession

According to court documents, Ornellas told police that he used crystal methamphetamine while at Castro's apartment in Santa Rita on Jan. 19. The suspect and victim have a familial relationship, police have stated.

Ornellas allegedly admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying the man had placed his family in danger.

"I had removed his head from his body. ... I used the knife that was given to me. ... I placed the head into a black plastic bag," Ornellas wrote in his confession to police, court documents state.

Investigators found the victim's head in a burned car in a jungle area in Dededo, court documents state.