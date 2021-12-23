A man, who allegedly told police he was high on meth when he molested a 12-year-old boy he doesn't know will undergo a forensic evaluation to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Joshua Dean Chargualaf, 28, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He faces charges of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies.

Chargualaf is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date before Judge Vernon Perez.

The judge also warned him after Adult Probation Services alleged that the defendant had not been checking in as ordered by the court.

Complaint

According to court documents, the child was at a bus stop in February when the suspect asked the victim to help him move blocks.

The victim followed the suspect when the suspect pushed the child against a tree and told him, “If you tell anyone, I will come after you,” documents state.

The suspect allegedly molested the child for several minutes before the victim was able to get away.

The boy told police he spotted the suspect at a store in October.

The suspect allegedly told police, “Sir please, I don’t know. I’m not denying I didn’t do it, but I don’t remember because of meth.”

The suspect then told officers, “Sir, just take me to jail. I honestly feel I may or may not have done it,” documents state.

Chargualaf remains under house arrest and has since been ordered not to have no contact and to stay away from the alleged victim.