The driver of a car that crashed into five people including the Mayor of Dededo last Thursday near Benavente Middle School told Guam police officers, “I’ll man up to my mistakes and try to make it right.”

Samuel Jr. Duenas Griffin, 34, was charged with five counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and possession of an opened container in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution on February 13, the suspect had smoked meth for the first time the night before and drank about two to three beers the morning of the crash.

The crash happened along West Santa Monica Avenue around 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The driver, who had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, was found at the crash scene unconscious and unresponsive, court documents state.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares suffered a fractured leg and another victim suffered a fractured back, documents state.

Three others were also taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect told police he drove to get food for his family when he felt a sharp pain in his chest, documents state.

He continued to drive when he felt another sharp pain before toppling over and next waking up at Guam Regional Medical City, documents state.

“God, I’m so sorry they got hurt,” the suspect allegedly told authorities.

Officers found a beer that was more than half full and cold to the touch hidden behind the front passenger seat, documents state.

Prosecuting attorney Sean Brown also noted that Griffin had pleaded guilty in December 2017 to DWI as a first offender.