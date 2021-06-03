A man accused in a crowbar attack in Merizo last December is expected to admit to the criminal charges filed against in the Superior Court of Guam today.

Bernard Joel Meno Muna, 35, appeared before Judge Maria Cenzon on Wednesday to plead guilty to two counts of criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and family violence as a third-degree felony.

However, the judge continued the hearing for today to allow the victims an opportunity to address the court.

It was said in court that the plea agreement would allow for the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony to be dismissed.

He faces a six-month prison term, according to the agreement.

Muna would also be ordered to have no contact with the victims.

According to court documents, officers responded to a Merizo home in December 2020 after the windows and windshield of two cars had been damaged.

A neighbor told police the suspect was recently released from prison and came to her home, demanding to use one of the cars, but she refused, documents state.

Officers were called back to Merizo later that same day after the suspect became upset and attacked the victim with a crowbar, documents state.