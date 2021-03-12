Murder defendant Jeremy Alvarez is apparently open to a plea deal from the government, according to defense attorney Douglas Moylan.

Alvarez appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Thursday.

Moylan told the court that Alvarez’s forensic evaluation has been completed, adding he needs time to review and discuss the report with his client.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on May 6.

The 19-year-old man stands accused in the death of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen.

He has since pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Alvarez allegedly told Guam Police Department officers that he hit Allen with a hammer "five to 10 times" after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8, 2020.

The defendant has told investigators that he asked Allen for Xanax and that's when she touched him, court documents state.

Allen was in critical condition at Guam Regional Medical City and died a few days after the attack.