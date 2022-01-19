A man accused in the April 2021 shooting death of Joshua Meno is ready to stand trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Matthew San Agustin Manibusan, 26, appeared before Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

His attorney Jay Arriola told the court that his client is ready to face a jury.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown said the prosecution had been working on a potential plea agreement.

But both sides were unable to reach a deal. Manibusan is set to go to trial Feb. 9.

Manibusan has been held behind bars since Nov. 3, 2021, after he admitted that he violated conditions of his house arrest while under electronic monitoring and used methamphetamine, Post files state.

The defense has argued that Manibusan acted in self-defense after Meno wounded one person on the neck with a machete during the April 15, 2021 incident.