Joyner Scott Sked, the 32-year-old mother who was arrested along with her boyfriend on suspicion of murder in the death of former Umatac Mayor Daniel Sanchez last weekend, appeared in court Monday morning and expressed surprise she faces a murder charge.

Sked was arrested and detained on Sunday morning along with her boyfriend, Rudy Fergurgur Quinata, 59.

The victim's body was found in a house in Umatac early Sunday on the same street the couple lives.

Sked appeared before Superior Court Judge Vernon Perez's courtroom over two bench warrants for cases dating back to 2017 and 2020.

She seemed perplexed when Judge Perez mentioned the new charges against her.

Sked said, "did you just say murder charge?"

Perez told her he was not holding her on the new murder case and that he's not the judge for that most recent case.

"That's not me," the judge said. He is, however, keeping Sked in jail on the two bench warrants, which did not sit well with Sked.

"What did you say? You’re not going to release me? How long am I going to be held here then?" said Sked.

Public Defender Jocelyn Rhodes indicated that she would file a bail motion for the cases before Perez.

The judge reminded her of the new charges against Sked which she could also be detained for even if she is released the 2017 and 2020 cases.

Sked was arrested on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault following the discovery of the former mayor's body.