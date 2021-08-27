A man has been arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries reported at a gas station in Upper Tumon.

Tomas Toves Quichocho Jr., 40, was arrested on suspicion of burglary to a vehicle and theft of property, police confirmed Thursday.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, officers received a report on Wednesday night that a man had opened a car door and stole a bag from the vehicle while the victim was putting air in one of the tires.

Police reviewed a surveillance video and located Quichocho in the area along with the stolen bag, Tapao said.

Investigators then learned he was allegedly responsible for at least six vehicle burglaries reported at the gas station, according to police.

Prior to his arrest, a notice circulated on social media warning people who go to that gas station to lock their windows and doors, especially if they get preoccupied with inflating a tire.

According to Post files, Quichocho was arrested in 2014 in a robbery case.