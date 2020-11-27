Kurtis Jay Garrido didn’t get to admit to the criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam as scheduled after he tested positive for drug use ahead of his change of plea hearing before Judge Anita Sukola on Friday.

Adult Probation Services told the court that he admitted to using drugs.

“It’s becoming a habit, sir,” said Sukola, after Garrido had allegedly failed a previous drug test in October.

He is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 30 to answer to the violations.

Garrido was accused of stealing multiple items from the Guam Department of Education warehouse in Piti last year.

In February 2019, Garrido was charged with burglary, theft of property and drug possession after police discovered accordion shutters, conduits and other items reported missing from a GDOE warehouse. The items were concealed in the backyard of a residence in Piti, Post files state.

According to court documents, two GDOE employees noticed a chain-link door had been pried open at the facility. The employees conducted an inventory and determined that copper tubing, a water blaster hose, a bush cutter, various fitting conduits and aluminum shutters had been taken. The stolen items had an estimated value of more than $1,500.

A witness said he saw a man, later identified as Garrido, walking out of the facility through the GDOE fence, documents state.

Police also searched Garrido and found a small black bag, documents state. Garrido allegedly told police officers, "To be honest, it's meth."