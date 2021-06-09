A man suspected of murder and other criminal charges in Guam was arrested in Panama City Beach, Florida and is awaiting extradition back to the island.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, United States Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Bay County Sheriff's Office, arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Wayne Moore in Panama City Beach at 4300 Bay Point Drive, at the request of the Guam Police Department.

"Moore is the suspect in an ongoing investigation by the Guam Police Department for murder, attempted murder, and unlawful flight to avoid Prosecution from their agency on two separate cases. Moore’s apprehension was the culmination of a week-long coordinated effort by the United States Marshals Service (USMS), Guam Police, and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to locate Moore on these charges,"

Moore was transported by U.S. marshals to Tallahassee, where he awaits extradition back to Guam, the sheriff's office stated.

The Guam Office of the Attorney General and Guam Police Department are preparing a news conference to discuss the arrest.