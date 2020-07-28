A woman accused of leading Guam police on a high-speed chase earlier this month appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday for a return of warrant hearing.

Defendant Maria Therese Sablan Cepeda, 32, went before Judge Anita Sukola to answer to multiple violations related to her prior arrests in 2014 and 2015.

It was said in court that she has failed to check in with Adult Probation Services and has picked up a new case.

Cepeda is represented by the Alternate Public Defender's Office.

"Your client is a very famous person on our island," the judge said. "This last case we had was really all over social media."

The court vacated the warrant during the hearing.

She is scheduled to answer to the violations on Aug. 11.

In 2014, Cepeda was arrested on charges of reckless driving, eluding police, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, driving without a license and driving with expired registration.

She was also charged with reckless driving, eluding a police officer and reckless conduct in 2015.

'I'm a runner, sir'

Cepeda was accused of leading officers on a chase for nearly 45 minutes from Tamuning to Yona on July 12.

Multiple police cars joined the chase, as the suspect was seen driving erratically, moving into oncoming lanes of traffic, and ignoring traffic signs and posted speed limits before she led officers to a dirt road near the LeoPalace Resort in Yona, court documents state.

She allegedly told officers, "I'm a runner, sir, so I'm going to run because at least there (is a) chance I won't get caught."

Cepeda was charged with eluding a police officer, reckless conduct, reckless driving, expired registration, no mandatory insurance and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Each charge is a misdemeanor.

Residents caught portions of the high-speed chase on cellphones in Barrigada, near LeoPalace and other locations. The footage and edited versions of it went viral on social media, spawning the catchphrase "take a left, chelu'," and merchandise like T-shirts and stickers.