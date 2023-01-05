Suspect in October robberies faces third charge

A man previously charged in connection to two robberies last October has been accused of committing another one around the same time.

K.M. Reifich was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with second-degree robbery with the special allegation of using a firearm, a magistrate's complaint stated.

The charge stems from a robbery complaint at Kaela's Mart in Dededo on Oct. 29, 2022. Officers with the Guam Police Department met with a woman who said “a male with a heavy build and dark complexion (and who) was wearing a white baseball cap and had a black face” had robbed the store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

She said the man approached the store counter with a pack of beer and then placed a black pistol on the counter. He allegedly threatened to shoot her if she didn't give him money. She told police investigators that she gave him $70 before he left. There was a second person holding the door, documents state.

After providing a photo lineup to the woman and another individual, they both identified Reifich as the man responsible for the robbery.

In an interview with Reifich on Tuesday, he allegedly told police “during the robberies, that he did take part in, no one really had a plan.” He also allegedly said they intended to split the money after. Reifich then denied any knowledge of the robbery at Kaela's Mart, documents state.

Other cases

While investigating the incident at Kaela's Mart, court documents state police viewed security footage and considered other robberies that were being investigated around the same time frame.

In the last week of October, Reifich was accused of robbing one store on the same day as the Kaela's Mart incident, and another store the day before. He was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery.

According to the complaint, at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 28, Reifich walked into New Home Plus Mart in Harmon, grabbed a 12-pack of beer and went to the counter before pointing a gun at the cashier.

The cashier complied and Reifich, who was described as heavy set or “chubby,” left the store with about $890, a man later told police.

The next day, on Oct. 29 at about 11:20 p.m. at Hills Market in Yigo, Reifich allegedly walked in and started swinging a machete at the cash register monitor. Another man then placed a 12-pack of beer and a bottle of vodka on the countertop before Reifich damaged the countertop with the machete, documents state.

Reifich's alleged co-actor pointed a gun at an employee's head and demanded all the money in the cash register, police said, adding that the employee complied and handed over $1,500 before Reifich and the man fled.

The following day, Reifich was identified by an informant, which led to police locating him. During an interview, Reifich admitted to the two robberies, documents state.

Reifich had already been confined by the Department of Corrections in the initial robbery cases when he was charged Wednesday.