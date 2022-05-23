A man who led Guam police officers on a chase through Dededo on Friday was arrested after officers found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and $1,500 in cash.

Rickey Chris McIntosh Jr., 45, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, and eluding a police officer and reckless conduct as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, federal and local authorities executed a parole warrant for McIntosh on May 5 when he sped off, nearly hitting other vehicles and marshals.

McIntosh was spotted on Friday speeding on a motorcycle along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive when authorities chased after him, court documents state.

McIntosh, who had a minor as his passenger, stopped off Wusstig Road and both fled into a jungle area on foot, documents state.

Officers caught them and during a search found more than 50 grams of meth and cash, the complaint states.

The minor allegedly told police she asked McIntosh for a ride, adding that McIntosh is a meth user and owned the bag that contained the drugs.

McIntosh is being held in the Department of Corrections on $25,000 cash bail.

Prison record

Prison records state McIntosh’s criminal history goes back to 2000 when he was arrested for evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on a peace officer, and drug possession.

September 2001: criminal mischief and theft of property.

December 2003: theft of property, reckless driving, eluding a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

February 2004: guilt established by complicity, criminal facilitation, hindering apprehension, and unsworn falsification.

November 2008: robbery.

July 2012: illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

March 2014: robbery, theft of property, reckless conduct, terrorizing, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and guilt established by complicity.

March 2016: illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

October 2017: burglary and theft of property.

February 2019: illegal possession, delivery, dispensing, and manufacturing of a Schedule I, II, and III controlled substance, reckless driving, eluding a police officer, leaving the scene with injuries, and resisting arrest.