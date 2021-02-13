A man who led Guam police officers on a chase from Tumon to Maite last March wants to change his plea of not guilty to not guilty by reason of mental illness, disease or defect.

Sterling Alika Crisostomo, 44, was granted his request to have his not guilty plea amended on Jan. 28. Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena issued his decision last month, and the documents were filed with the court on Wednesday.

The defendant told his attorney last month about having bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, known as ADHD, court documents state.

In March 2020, police attempted to stop a bronze BMW in Tumon. The driver refused to comply and made attempts to elude officers, according to GPD.

At one point in the pursuit, the BMW allegedly collided with a marked patrol cruiser on Route 16 in Barrigada.

The chase ended a few miles later on Route 8 by the traffic light at CarsPlus in Maite with no further incident.

Crisostomo was charged with aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, eluding a police officer, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving while impaired and disorderly conduct.

The passenger, later identified as Leialoha Camacho Crisostomo, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and guilt established by complicity, Post files state.