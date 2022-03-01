A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman known to him more than a decade ago was granted his request to sever other criminal charges filed against him that involve the same alleged victim.

Quintin Paul Bruce Quintanilla, 38, was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, advanced stalking as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and strangulation as a third-degree felony in the Superior Court of Guam last October.

The defense wanted the criminal sexual conduct separated from the other charges arguing that the “evidence likely would confuse and inflame the jury as the indictment simply lumps together charges which are not factually related, nor are they related to a single instance of alleged conduct.”

Prosecutors opposed the request, stating, “defendant’s acts of family violence and the sexual assaults evince a pattern of conduct that indicates a common scheme or plan by the defendant,” adding “the victim’s testimony on the physical abuse she suffered is inexplicably intertwined with the sexual assaults.”

Judge Vernon Perez noted the alleged sexual assaults occurred between 2011 and 2012, while the remaining charges include allegations that occurred nearly 10 years later.

The court granted the request made by the defense.

Quintanilla is scheduled to appear back in court on March 22.