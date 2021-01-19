A man was arrested after he allegedly used a pair of scissors to rob a Dededo man outside of his home Sunday.

Gladwin Simry Albert, 27, also known as Knabis Ysekiy and Simmry Albert, was charged with attempted second-degree robbery as a second-degree robbery along with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the victim was about to move his vehicle outside of his home when the suspect yelled “oi” from behind the car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s collar and demanded for his car keys and money.

The suspect then allegedly held a stainless steel scissor to the victim’s neck, as he made his demands, but the victim refused.

The victim told police he was able to push the suspect away and run inside his home to call police for help, documents state.

Officers located the suspect at a nearby store and asked if he was OK when the suspect shouted, “No, I need a car,” documents state.

Authorities confiscated the weapon, documents state.