Two men were arrested after being accused in a robbery at a gas station in Ipan on Monday night.

Sharfang Erwin, 25, was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony

Cassey Moses, 22, also known as Kaycee Kasenen, was charged with theft of property as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Moses entered the gas station's convenience store, took a pack of cigarettes and told the cashier that he would return to pay for it.

Moses returned with Erwin but allegedly ignored a store attendant who told him he had to pay for the cigarettes.

That’s when Erwin allegedly told the attendant multiple times that he would shoot and kill him before they fled toward Talo’fo’fo village.

The pair were spotted less than an hour later along Route 4 in Malesso’, documents state.

Moses allegedly told police to take him back to the store they robbed to pay for the item he stole.

As officers approached Erwin, he allegedly stated, “All of this just for cigarettes?” and “Can I at least smoke one stick before I go in?”