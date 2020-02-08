A Saipan man accused of trying to smuggle drugs to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands while transiting through Guam was released from prison.

Defendant Alejandro Vincent Tebit appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Thursday.

He is represented by the Public Defender's Office.

Tebit was released on a $50,000 unsecured bond to a third-party custodian after Adult Probation Services approved the request. The Attorney General's Office did not object to Tebit being released from custody.

"In the event that he violates any condition of his release or runs away or disappears, you shall tell Probation immediately," Sukola said to the third-party custodians.

Tebit has since pleaded not guilty to the charges in the indictment of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of aSschedule II controlled substance on board an aircraft arriving on Guam as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

"These are some serious charges. You can go to jail for a very long time," said Sukola.

He is scheduled back in court on Feb. 26 to find out when his case will go to trial.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Tebit was transiting through Guam from Texas when he was arrested and charged after 193 grams of meth was allegedly found in his carry-on bag.

A Guam Customs officer discovered four sealed Priority Mail flat-rate boxes in the man’s luggage. From each box, officers recovered sealed plastic bags containing a crystalline substance, court documents state.

The items tested positive for amphetamines.

Tebit told Customs that while in Texas, he was asked to carry the meth and that he would be paid $6,000 once he returned to Saipan, court documents state.