The man accused of decapitating 51-year-old Andrew Castro in Santa Rita last month pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect or illness in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday afternoon.

Donovan Allen Chargualaf Ornellas, 40, a former Department of Youth Affairs officer, was indicted twice with murder as a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan ordered that Ornellas undergo a forensic evaluation.

He remains held on a $1 million cash bail.

Beheading

According to court documents, Ornellas told police that he used crystal methamphetamine while at the victim’s apartment in Santa Rita on Jan. 19. The suspect and victim have a familial relationship, police have stated.

Ornellas allegedly admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying the victim had placed his family in danger.

“I had removed his head from his body. … I used the knife that was given to me. … I placed the head into a black plastic bag,” Ornellas wrote in his confession to police, court documents state.

Investigators found the victim’s head in a burned car in a jungle area in Dededo, court documents state.