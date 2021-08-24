A man accused in the alleged theft of more than $20,000 in items from the Tamuning Senior Center was arrested after he allegedly admitted to police that he sold and traded the items for methamphetamine.

Vince Peter Torre Garrido, 53, was a charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a burglary was reported at the seniors center on Aug. 4 after witnesses found the office window smashed, the center was rummaged through, the outside security camera was missing, and the wires to other cameras were cut.

Among the items taken were several Bose speakers, a mountain bike, a microphone, items for a public address system, and a stereo, documents state.

Authorities were still able to identify the suspect on surveillance footage.

The suspect allegedly admitted to the burglary after being spotted by police at a Tamuning store on Aug. 20.

He told officers that he sold all of the items for drugs, adding that there was nothing left, documents state.

He also allegedly admitted that he expected to get caught.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.